F1 Driver Alex Albon Hopes to Recover for Singapore Grand Prix after Surgery

Alex Albon had appendix surgery on Saturday during the Italian GP race weekend. However, Albon developed “post-operative anaesthetic complications" and was put on a ventilator in Italy. The Williams driver has now provided a positive update on his recovery. On Friday night, Albon addressed his fans and revealed that he was working to get fit for the Singapore Grand Prix. The Thai-British driver didn’t get ahead of himself and admitted that it will be tough to fully recover in order to race in Singapore.

“I feel pretty good, I feel okay. Obviously on Saturday I had a slight issue and the doctors did an amazing job. I am very grateful that they got me in good health and out of the hospital by Tuesday. I have been in Monaco since then and I have been starting to walk around. The goal is to be ready by Singapore, which is going to be tough. It is one of the toughest races that we go to, so not an easy one, but let’s aim high and see what happens," Albon was quoted as saying.

The 26-year old also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their kind messages. Alex Albon has been recovering at his home in Monaco after being released from hospital earlier this week. Albon did take part in the Friday practice session at Monza last weekend and finished 10th in FP2 and 11th in FP1. Albon felt unwell on Saturday morning and was diagnosed with appendicitis. Albon was replaced by Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at the last minute.

The Dutch driver had a great F1 debut in Monza as he finished 9th and collected 2 points. Pundits have been impressed with Vries’ driving and believe that he will surely get a F1 seat next season.

It will be intriguing to see if Williams gives another shot to Nyck de Vries at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, if Alex Albon doesn’t recover in time.

