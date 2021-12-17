F1: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Isolating After Contracting COVID-19 for Second Time

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has contracted COVID-19 a second time and is self-isolating at home in Monaco, the Italian team said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old also tested positive in January, before the season started.

“[Charles] has tested positive for COVID-19," Ferrari tweeted on Thursday. “In accordance with protocols required by FIA and the team, Charles was tested on his return from Abu Dhabi. He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home."

Ferrari said Leclerc, who featured in a recent F1 video urging people to get vaccinated, was tested on his return from last Sunday’s season-ending race in Abu Dhabi and was feeling fine with mild symptoms.

Leclerc finished P10 in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a result which dropped him from P5 to P7 in the drivers’ standings.

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin missed that race after testing positive.

