F1: Max Verstappen Wins French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc Crashes Out

Championship leader Max Verstappen eased to a comfortable win in the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading the race.

Red Bull’s Verstappen cruised home over 10 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton whose Mercedes teammate George Russell overtook the Red Bull of Sergio Perez in the closing laps to claim third.

“That’s an incredible result for the team. Great job George," said a jubilant Hamilton.

Verstappen’s seventh win of the season takes him 63 points clear of Leclerc and strengthens his chances of claiming a second successive drivers’ title.

Leclerc started in pole position and was leading up to the 18th lap when the Monegasque driver spun and crashed off into the tyre barrier mid-corner at Le Beausset, the 11th turn.

It was Leclerc’s third retirement while leading a race this season after Spain and Azerbaijan.

Later, Leclerc said the crash was caused by his mistake.

“We’ll add things up at the end of the season, but if we’re 25 or 30 points short at the season I can only blame myself," Leclerc said. “I couldn’t go into reverse, but those are small details. You just can’t put a car into the wall."

Perez finished fourth ahead of Sainz, who took a bonus point for fastest lap.

Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz, who won the British GP, was in a good position to challenge for the podium before a surprising decision to bring him into the pits late in the race left him too much do and settling for fifth

“Come on, guys, I can’t believe you told me to box then," a frustrated Sainz said. “I don’t know why we boxed … I don’t understand."

