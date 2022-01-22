F1: Mick Schumacher Wants Ferrari Move, Father's Legacy is What Drives Him On

>Mick Schumacher revealed in a recent interview that he would want to be in Ferrari, like any other F1 driver but also but his father’s (Michael Schumacher) history is what entices him more.

Mick Schumacher broke onto the scene after winning the 2020 F2 driver’s championship, and after that had a decent rookie season with Haas. In fact, he will >double up as a Ferrari reserve driver next season while also having a regular race seat at U.S.-owned Haas.

“I think that for me, the important part is that I’m here right now, and I have a seat for [this] year," Mick Schumacher was quoted by saying to GPFans.

“What else or what happens in the future is something that is out of my hand right now. The only thing I can do is perform and do my best on the track," he added.

“I think the goals are always there. Is it Ferrari, is it somewhere else? I don’t know.

“Obviously, I think, for every driver, it’s at some point the dream to drive a Ferrari. It’s such a prestigious place, and it’s such a prestigious team."

“But the history with my father obviously combines me a lot to it. If that’s the place where I end up, again, I don’t know. It’s really far for me to think about that as my focus is [very] much on 2022," Mick Schumacher said.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto though is currently happy with the pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the wheel, for now.

