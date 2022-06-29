F1 Presenter Ted Kravitz Picks Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel to Form 'Dream Team'

Formula 1 presenter Ted Kravitz has picked the two world champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in his fantasy Formula One racing team.

The fan favourite presenter took part in a Reddit AMA (Ask me Anything) to address fans’ questions and doubts about Formula One. He fielded several questions from fans about drivers, races, tracks, and the overall growth of the motor sport.

Kravitz had one very specific question to answer. A Redditor named ‘Duncanspurs’ requested him to put together his F1 squad which he called the “Notebook Racing Team" (NRT) inspired from Kravitz’s F1 show. He hosts a show called the ‘Ted Notebook’. It is a brief section in which he wanders around the paddock discussing the tracks, cars and drivers.

For building the team, he had the option of selecting three drivers who met three distinct qualifications. One driver had to be from the current grid and the other should not have won any championship titles. The final piece of the jigsaw was to select a team principal who is currently an F1 driver on the grid in 2022.

The F1 expert deployed all his knowledge to make his decisions and started off by picking seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, as his first choice. Hamilton seemed like an apt pick as the British driver holds the record for the most wins, pole positions and podium finishes in the history of Formula 1.

He then went on to choose former French racer Francois Cevert to partner Hamilton as the driver who has never won the F1 championship. Kravitz ultimately fulfilled every F1 fan’s fantasy by putting Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel on the same team. The four-time world champion would lead the team as the principal.

Kravitz is one of the most likeable characters in the Formula 1 paddock. At present, he is working as a Sky Sports News presenter and analyst.

With more than 20 years of expertise in Formula One and Motorsports in general, Kravitz was the appropriate person to take part in Reddit’s AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions.

