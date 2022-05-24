F1 Teams Touchdown in Monaco Ahead of Race

Formula One teams and their entourage reached their next race destination. Monaco.

No other track exemplifies the extravagance of F1 quite like the Monaco Grand Prix with its gala-esque feel and atmosphere.

A video posted online showed a point of view video of the teams’ trucks lined up on the sides of the scenic location.

Heading into the seventh race of the year, teams and drivers alike will be charged up to put on a show to stabilise their seasons and make the most of the showpiece race in the principality.

After six races in the 23 race season, Max Verstappen took the lead in the drivers’ standings as he got past the finish line ahead of every other racer. He was followed to the chequered flag by teammate Sergio Perez to complete yet another Red Bull 1-2 in the nascent campaign.

The win lifted the reigning champion six points clear of the second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in the championship table.

Leclerc, who was the championship leader till his car lost power at the Circuit de Barcelona- Catalunya while he had a comfortable lead at the top of the grid after starting from the pole position.

The Monegasque native, who returns home for the Monaco GP, will seek to take a win in his own backyard to keep the pressure on Verstappen, who has 110 points from 6 races, as compared to Lecler’s tally of 104.

Known to be a notoriously difficult track to overtake, the hometown boy would want to take the pole to start off from a strong position at the Circuit de Monaco.

Reigning constructors champion Mercedes seem to be remedying integral issues with their car that has made their start to the season a challenging one, to say the least.

Red Bull currently leads the constructors’ championship tally with 195 points to their name followed by Ferrari who have posted 169 points in the season.

The race is slated to take place on the 26th of May, followed by a break before the championship heads to Azerbaijan.

