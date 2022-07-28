F1: Twitter Reacts to Sebastian Vettel's Retirement News

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has said the ongoing season will be his last as a driver and that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2022. The German, who currently drives for Aston Martin, won four successive titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull Racing.

Sebastian Vettel has never had a social media page, but, he opened an Instagram account, on Thursday, which brought excitement to the fans, it was later revealed that the first post on his page was to be the Four-time World Champion announcing his retirement.

The news of Sebastian Vettel’s retirement took the social media world by storm, here are a few of the reactions to the news, from Twitter:

McLaren F1 team took to Twitter, congratulating Vettel on his remarkable career- “Legend status. Congratulations on a remarkable career, Sebastian Vettel. A champion on and off the track"

Social Media Influencer and F1 TV Presenter shared his thoughts on Vettels retirement news- “The grid will never be the same without Sebastian Vettel What a legend."

F1 correspondent and presenter Lawrence Barretto opened up on Twitter, about how it was like interacting with Vettel “Sebastian Vettel is one of #F1‘s greats. He’s always fun to interview, generous with his time and at his most animated when we’re talking about things other than F1, like the Sunday papers, British comedy, food, the environment. I’m sad he’s leaving but what a legacy"

Red Bull Racing wished Vettel, who was a 4-time world champion with the team, a happy retirement

Scuderia Ferrari shared a few memories of Sebastian Vettel along with a heartfelt message, wishing him luck “it’s been an honour to share so many memories with you in Formula 1. Looking forward to enjoying the last few races together in the paddock."

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem also took to Twitter, paying tribute to Sebastian Vettel’s career in Formula 1

Former F1 Champion Nico Rosberg also paid tribute to Vettel, congratulating him on his career

