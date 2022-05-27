F1: Valtteri Bottas Gifts Lewis Hamilton a Naked Photo of Himself ahead of Monaco GP

On Thursday, Lewis Hamilton was gifted a nude photo of his former teammate Valtteri Bottas. The Finnish driver had posted a video of him presenting a framed and signed copy to Hamilton ahead of the Monaco GP.

In the caption, Bottas had written, “Saved the last print for my buddy, Lewis Hamilton."

During the Spanish GP, the British driver had revealed that he would be interested in buying a print to help Bottas for charity.

Previously between Miami and Spanish Grand Prix, Bottas had been to Colorado for holiday along with his partner, Olympian and Aussie cyclist Tiffany Cromwell. And on May 11, Bottas posted a nude photo of himself on a stream. The photo was posted on Instagram. The shot taken by Cromwell did not take too much time in getting viral on social media.

And Bottas did not want at all to waste this opportunity. According to a report published by Fox Sports, “former Mercedes photographer Paul Ripke was brought on board to edit Cromwell’s photo and create a special run of prints for a charity auction."

The report further claims that the limited-edition photos raised more than 40 thousand euros.

“The limited-edition bare-arse prints raised more than €40,000, which Bottas and Ripke topped up to €50,000 (A$75,300) for German charity Stiftung LebensBlicke, a bowel cancer screening and awareness foundation," the report states.

At the Spanish GP, Bottas, who is currently racing with Alfa Romeo, finished at sixth spot. Hamilton, on the other hand, ended in fifth position.

George Russell who produced a tough fight and seemed poised to claim the top spot finished third. The race was won by Max Verstappen. In the overall standings as well, the Red Bull driver finds himself at top spot with 110 points. With 104 points, Ferrari’s 24-year-old driver Charles Leclerc is at second position. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez currently claims third spot in the standings with 85 points in his kitty.

Leclerc’s Formula One title hopes suffered a big jolt due to his enforced retirement from the Spanish GP. The Ferrari driver was in lead with Verstappen in the race but the early retirement eventually helped the 24-year-old Belgian in securing the top spot.

