Face Cyber Bullying, Trolling Courageously: PV Sindhu

Ace shuttler P V Sindhu on Saturday said she too had faced cyber bullying and trolling and the menace should be confronted courageously.

Sindhu, who attended an event to raise awareness among women and children on cyber world organised by the women safety wing of Telangana police, said cyber crimes have increased as internet usage has grown, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.

A complaint should be lodged with the nearest police officials if one becomes a victim of cyber crime, a police release quoted Sindhu as saying.

She said parents should observe their children and help them overcome if the latter face any problems.

Observing that internet use has become a part of daily life, she suggested that parents make efforts to see that their children give priority to content related to education, sports and personality development.

She appreciated school students being promoted as cyber warriors.

The She-Teams of state police gave special confidence towards ensuring security of women and children in Hyderabad and across the state, she said.

“Thank you PV Sindhu @Pvsindhu1 for gracing the online programme of #CyberCongress and encouraging and inspiring our young Cyber Ambassadors (students) to become leaders and bring about cyber safety in their community," Additional DG of Police, Women Safety, Swati Lakra tweeted.

She added: “50 schools per district, 3300 students, 1650 teachers are working towards making their community and cyber space a safe place."

