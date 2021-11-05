Fall Out Between Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon the Reason Behind The Fiend's WWE Release: Reports

The Fiend, also known as Bray Wyatt, was one of WWE’s most prominent characters of recent times. So, when the news broke that the WWE had released him, it stunned his and WWE fans all over the world. Wyatt, who was one of the four people to have won both the WWE and Universal Championships, was allowed to leave the company with budget cuts cited as the reason at first. However, reports have emerged that budget was not the main reason behind Brya Wyatt’s departure from WWE.

According to Fightful, Bray Wyatt’s outspoken nature had angered WWE supremo Vince McMahon. Bray was unhappy with the shoddy booking surrounding his character and was reportedly blunt about it, which did not go well with Vince.

“There were numerous people backstage who said that Wyatt was outspoken when he thought creative was bad, and by the end, some felt Vince McMahon just didn’t like him due to that," a report by the Fightful Select was quoted as saying.

The report also speaks about the storyline surrounding WrestleMania 37 and the Fiend’s face-off with Randy Orton.

“We’re told that he and Randy Orton, among others involved with the WrestleMania match, were not happy with the creative direction or outcome of that match, which changed two days before the show.

“We’ve heard of WWE Superstars that approached Orton and Wyatt, saying they felt bad that the WrestleMania match was getting changed," it said.

Brya Wyatt was released on July 31st, which means his 90-day non-compete has expired, and he is now free to work wherever he wants. On October 28th, he had put out a cryptic tweet, “2 more days“.

Now, this could possibly mean that he will finally reveal which wrestling promotion he would join next, or fans worldwide will finally get to hear Wyatt’s side of the story that he had promised to tell.

However, this is not the first time that Wyatt has hinted at a return. Back in September, he said he would “See you all very soon". When do you think he will make a return, and where will it be?

