Fan Gets Haircut in Middle of Nick Kyrgios' Quarter-Final Match | WATCH

During Nick Kyrgios’ crucial match in US Open 2022 quarter-final, a fan caught everyone’s attention as he got a haircut in the middle of the match.

Though, he created a buzz with spectators but failed to impress tournament organizers who had him and his ‘barber’ removed. The bizarre incident took place when Kyrgios and his opponent Karen Khachanov from Russia were battling each other for semis spot.

In midst of the match, the stunt caught TV commentators’ attention, to which ESPN analyst and former professional tennis player John McEnroe said,"Weird time to do that…So now we’ve seen everything."

The fan was dressed in a Louis Vuitton barber cape while his companion gave him a close crop with a set of clippers. The man getting a haircut was identified by Sports Illustrated as YouTuber JiDion. However, after noticing this incident, the tournament authorities escorted him and his ‘barber friend’ out of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

With the late night matches every year, the camera often catches a glimpse of some entertaining yet bizarre incidents during the matches. The rowdy crowd makes sure to come up with something different to Flushing Meadows.

In an another entertaining incident, “Beer Girl" Megan Lucky made her triumphant return this year, chugging down an entire 500-millilitre (18 imperial fluid ounce) glass of beer while on the jumbotron (huge TV screen) to the delight of thousands of tennis fans in a reprise of her attention-grabbing 2021 performances.

“It seems this is becoming a tradition at this point," the tournament’s official Twitter account posted alongside a video of Lucky downing the beer in one go.

“I’ve missed you guys," said Lucky in response.

While, the beer guy pleased the crowd with a unique haircut stunt but Kyrgios failed to impress his fans as he got knocked out of the US Open after suffering 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 defeat from Khachanov in the quarter-finals. Khachanov, seeded 27, fired 30 aces and a total of 63 winners past Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios in a big-serving contest.

After the defeat, Kyrgios was left devastated as he said,

“I’m just devastated. Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest.

“I feel like I’ve just failed at this event right now. That’s what it feels like."

