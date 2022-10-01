Fans Furious After TIMES Name Only Carlos Alcaraz and Not Iga Swiatek in 100 Next List

The TIMES 100 NEXT 2022 has named Carlos Alcaraz in this list after he won the US Open 2022 and became the men’s world no.1. However, women’s singles winner and world no. 1 Iga Swiatek hasn’t been named in this list and this decision by TIMES has left the fans furious.

Alcaraz won his maiden Grand Slam trophy, whereas Swiatek clinched her first-ever US Open title, second major in 2022 and overall, third Grand Slam. Both have achieved their career highs but the TIME’s decision has left fans discussing about gender inequality at work.

The fans said that undoubtedly Alcaraz is deserving but keeping Swiatek out of the list doesn’t do justice with her achievements. Here’s a look at some of the reactions by the tennis fans-

One of the fans tweeted, “No offence to Carlos but the way women ALWAYS have to do MORE to get recognition and even if they do they may not get it Iga had historical season for what?"

Another fan tweeted: “Of the 5 athletes on that list, literally two are women, I don’t think it has anything to do with gender, but rather with the impact they have had worldwide, and it’s clear that Carlos’ impact has been bigger so far."

A fan wrote that it is ridiculous to only have Alcaraz in the list and not both of them together. The user wrote, “I mean…look at her trophies vs yours. Her domination vs your chase. Not comparable. So if you are there,she has to be there too."

“Iga won RG at 19 and became no.1 at 20 while breaking Serena’s record of match streak. Oh and she won 10 titles and 3 slams at 21," a fan said.

“I like Carlos and he is deserving but the number of points he required to make no1 is v low compared to others in the past. Does that undermine his achievement, no and nor should anyone undermine Iga’s as she is a different level now & v deserving & should have been included."

The 21-year-old Swiatek is one of the most decorated women tennis players. This season, she had a record 37-match winning streak, victory at the French Open and achieving number one WTA rank. She also won the Qatar Open, Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, Stuttgart Open and Italian Open.

On the other side, the 19-year-old Alcaraz won the Rio Open, Miami Open and Barcelona Open this year along with stamping her win at US Open.

