Faster Than Usain Bolt? Criminal Case against Srinivas Gowda for Misleading Everyone with Fake Record

Srinivas Gowda, famously known as the man who stole the record for world’s fastest human from Usain bolt, has landed in criminal trouble. He is said to have faked the whole record run where the judges also hand-in-glove with the whole thing. Dakshina Kannada district Kambala Samithi member has lodged a complaint with Moodbidri police on the same. The complaint mentions Srinivas Gowda, Gunapala Kadamba and Ratnakara as cheaters.

On Feb 2020, Moodabidri resident Srinivas Gowda, a Kambala jockey who is said to have broken Usain Bolt’s world record in hundred meters in a sprint. He shot to fame and gained accolades, recognition and quite an amount of prize money. Gowda reportedly ran 142.5 meters in 13.2 seconds with his racing pair of buffaloes.

Kambala is a traditional sport of coastal Karnataka where jockeys run alongside a pair of buffaloes in wet fields. Kambala is a prestigious race in this part of the world and major betting business spurs around it.

Advertisement

The complaint mentions that Srinivas Gowda along with his aides created duplicate records and got prize money worth lakhs from the government and public. Sky weave-an organisation that announced Gowda’s record-breaking sprint and calculated the overall run that was said to have broken Bolt’s world record.

The complainant, Lokesh Shetty, a member of Kambala Samithi, has decided to knock on the doors of the judiciary as the police didn’t take any action. Gowda was said to have sprinted 100 meters in 9 minutes 55 seconds on February 1 2020. On the other hand, Usain Bolt had covered 100 meters in 9 minutes 58 seconds.

Srinivas Gowda has received monetary help from several individuals and organizations from across the state and abroad. Lokesh Shetty has accused Srinivas Gowda and the racing jury of misusing Kambala’s name for their self-interest.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here