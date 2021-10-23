Federer Express: Roger Federer Now Has a Tram Named After Him in Basel

Roger Federer is the most celebrated athlete of Switzerland and especially in his hometown Basel, he is a revered figure. Now, there is a huge proof of what he means to the town of Basel. One of the trams in Basel has now been named after the Swiss maestro. The tram is called ‘Federer Express’. The 8-time Wimbledon champion shared the photographs and a video of the tram and said it was an honour for him.

“Hopping aboard the Fedexpress! Thank you for the incredible honor. It feels like just yesterday I was a boy getting to practice everyday on No.8. Dangge Basel," he wrote along with his post.

The Federer Express is a blue-coloured tram and has pictures of the Swiss legend playing tennis as well.

In the video posted by Federer, the FedExpress can be seen moving while people stand behind on the side taking videos and pictures of the same.

The latest in Federer’s tennis career is that he fell out of top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in almost five years. Federer, 40, has not played due to a right knee injury since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals to Hubert Hurkacz in July.

It is the first time that 20-time Grand Slam champion has been ranked outside the top 10 since January 2017, when he went on to win the Australian Open following a knee injury.

On why he opted for a third knee surgery, Federer had said on the sidelines of the Laver Cup, “I was just nowhere near where I wanted to be to play at the top, top level. But I tried my best and at the end… too much is too much. Now I’ve just got to take it step by step," Federer said.

“I’ve got to first walk again properly, run properly and then do the sidesteps and all the agility work and then eventually I’ve got to be back on the tennis court. But it’s going to take me a few more months and then we’ll see how things are at some point next year.

“I’ve got to take my time. I don’t want to rush into anything at this point. This is also for my life. I want to make sure I can do everything I want to do later on. There’s no rush with anything, so I’m actually in a really good place. I think the worst is behind me. I took the time and, I don’t know, I’m just really in a good place. I’m really happy."

