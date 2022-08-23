Feeling Strong and Ready! Neeraj Chopra Confirms Lausanne Diamond League Participation

Neeraj Chopra took to social media to confirm that he will be in action at the Lausanne Diamond League, scheduled from 26 August, after recovering from injury.

“Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne," Neeraj posted.

Neeraj had missed the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a “minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month and was advised one-month rest.

Athletic Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla had earlier told Firstpost that the Olympic gold medallist has shown improvement in his recovery from injury and may compete at the meet.

Neeraj made an impressive return to competition after Tokyo 2020, breaking the national record with an 89.30m throw to clinch the silver at Paavo Nurmi Games and then broke the national record again with a throw of 89.94m to finish second in the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in Sweden recently.

The 24-year-old World silver medalist is ranked 4th in the Diamond League qualification standing with seven points. He will face a strong field that includes World No. 2 Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and Trinidad & Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise. Vadlejch recorded his season best and personal best of 90.88m in the Doha leg of the League while Walcott, coincidentally, recorded his personal best of 90.16m at the same stadium in 2015.

