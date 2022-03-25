Fencer CA Bhavani Devi Stresses on Importance of Sports and Fitness in Daily Life

Fencer CA Bhavani Devi, the first ever from India to compete in the Olympics, highlighted the importance of sports and fitness in daily life.

Participating in the Meet the Champion’ event at MCC Higher Secondary School here on Friday, she spoke about the significance of a balanced diet and fitness.

Meet the Champion is a wonderful idea. Sports and nutrition are very important and this is how we can spread awareness, especially among the students, because they are the next generation. They will pass this information over to the other generations, Bhavani Devi said on the initiative.

Definitely, it will bring more passionate youngsters and will help them understand the importance of sports, fitness and nutrition in day-to-day life," she added.

Advertisement

The initiative is a brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Education.

She spoke on the topic of Santulit Aahar’ balanced diet, sport and fitness - and shared anecdotes of her own humble beginnings and what she did to reach this stage in her life.

The Olympian finished 23rd recently in the Fencing World Cup in Istanbul (Turkey) earlier this month, her best-ever finish in the event. She is set to return to France for training in a couple of days.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.