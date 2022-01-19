Ferrari’s 2022 F1 Car Likely to Sport 1950s Style Dark Red Livery

Ferrari on Monday announced that it will launch its 2022 F1 car on February 17, 2022. The Italian outfit is the second team to announce when it will be launching its car ahead of the new season following Aston Martin. The British team revealed last week that it would unveil their AMR22 on February 10.

Ferrari are yet to announce the name of their new car, which will be the first under the new sweeping technical changes that will be introduced this season. In the meantime, reports suggest that Ferrari could adopt a crimson or burgundy colour scheme for its 2022 F1 car. According to a carandbike.com report, F1’s legendary team’s livery could adopt a similar livery it had for the 2020 Tucson GP which was also their 1000th GP in the sport. However, the Maranello outfit’s new F1 car’s livery may not be seen on February 17, when they expect to launch the car via a webcast.

It is highly anticipated that the first viewing may show a very similar colour scheme to the SF21 which also has a matte finish, a livery which the Italian team has pushed since the last couple of years for weight reasons. Moreover, the 2022 season also marks Ferrari’s platinum jubilee and the new livery could showcase something to celebrate the iconic team’s 75th year of existence. Notably, the SF1000 which displayed the burgundy livery for the 2020 Tucson GP at Mugello, was loved by all for its livery, however, it was dud in terms of on-track performance.

Apart from the livery details, the Maranello-based outfit will enter the new season looking to build on an encouraging 2021 campaign. Ferrari’s new car will once again be driven by the talented duo of Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc in the 23-race 2022 season. Sainz Jr and Leclercscored five podiums and two pole positions to help lift the Italian team to third place in the constructors’ championship, bouncing back a worst campaign in 40 years in 2020.

