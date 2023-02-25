Home » News » Sports » Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Leads 1st Session of Last Day of F1 Tests

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Leads 1st Session of Last Day of F1 Tests

Two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen was the fastest on Thursday while Zhou Guanyu topped day two of testing

Advertisement

Associated Press

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 19:18 IST

Sakhir (Bahrain)

Charles Leclerc in action during the last day of F1 testing. (AP Photo)
Charles Leclerc in action during the last day of F1 testing. (AP Photo)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc clocked the fastest time ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell in the first session of Saturday’s third and final day of Formula One testing.

Leclerc completed 67 laps and was .42 seconds quicker on soft tires than Russell, who did 83 laps on mediums. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will replace Russell in the W14 for the afternoon run.

Also Read: Mahindra Racing Withdraw From Formula E Race in Cape Town

With Lance Stroll still sidelined because of a wrist injury sustained in a bicycle accident, Aston Martin again used F2 champion Felipe Drugovich and he was third fastest — about 1 second behind Leclerc.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

It is unsure whether Stroll will recover in time to race next weekend in the season-opener in Bahrain, and teammate Fernando Alonso offered no indication.

“No news," the two-time F1 champion said. “It’s a private matter so I have nothing to comment."

Sergio Perez took over from two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull and was fourth quickest on mediums.

There was a brief red flag at the start after some debris was cleared off the track, seemingly from Perez’s RB19.

Also Read: Robin Le Normand Will Represent Spain After Acquiring Dual Nationality

A second red flag came out later when Valtteri Bottas parked his Alfa Romeo in a run-off area.

Verstappen was fastest on Thursday and Zhou Guanyu topped day two of testing Friday.

Advertisement

Times set in testing offer a rough guide to a team’s true speed for the season, with the cars often set up in very different ways.

But McLaren CEO Zak Brown said Friday he felt his team was behind its projected targets.

Brown will hardly have been reassured when Australian driver Oscar Piastri had a big spin on the track, although he recovered quickly.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 25, 2023, 19:18 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 19:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List; Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Take Home Top Honours

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Indulge In Sweet PDA At News18 Showsha Reel Awards, See Pics