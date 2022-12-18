Argentina vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Latest Updates: Lionel Messi Faces Kylian Mbappe; ARG v FRA

Argentina and France face off in the Final of the FIFA World Cup with both teams on the hunt for a third global crown.

La Albiceleste are looking to lift the prestigious Trophy for the first time since 1986, while Didier Deschamps’ men could become one of the very few national teams to successfully defend their title.

Argentina, after an initial slip-up, finished top of Group C. They subsequently defeated Australia 2-1 in the last 16 in a match notable for an outstanding performance from talisman Lionel Messi, prior to beating the Netherlands on penalties in a tumultuous quarter-final encounter that had ended 2-2.

In the last four, the South Americans secured a berth in the Final with a comfortable 3-0 win over Croatia.

France, meanwhile, topped Group D and went on to seal a 3-1 success versus Poland in their first knockout test. In the quarters and semis, Les Bleus were pushed all the way by England and Morocco, but they dug deep to pull off 2-1 and 2-0 victories respectively.