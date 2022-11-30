FIFA World Cup 2022: Group D Scenarios - France Through; Australia Poised for Historic Result as Tunisa-Denmark May Spring Suprise

The final round of the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar are upon us as teams find out their destiny on a matchday where all the teams in the group play simultaneously.

Group D, comprising Tunisia, France, Australia and Denmark is well poised for a last-day turn of events as France play their final group fixture against Tunisia, while Denmark will fight it out against the Australia.

Here are the standings and senarios for qualification from Group D:

1 - France (2 Played, 2 Win: 6 Points)

Next fixture - Tunisia vs France

France began their campign with a 4-1 thrashing of Australia and followed it up with a 2-1win over fellow Europeans Denmark.

France are already qualified and will top the group unless they lose to Tunisia and Australia beat Denmark, which would leave them tied on six points with the Socceroos.

2 - Australia (2 Played, 1 Win, W Loss: 3 Points)

Next fixture - Australia vs Denmark

Australia are were outclassed 1-4 but defending champions France and got a 1-0 win over Tunisia in their second.

Victory will see Australia qualify, while a draw would be enough unless Tunisia beat France, which would see the North African side go through on goal difference.

3 - Tunisia (2 Played, 1 Draw, 1 Loss: 1 Point)

Next fixture - Tunisia vs France

Tunisia held Denmark to a 0-0 draw in their opening game and were defeated by Australia 1-0.

Tunisia must beat France and hope Denmark avoid defeat by Australia to be in contention to qualify.

4 - Denmark (2 Played, 1 Draw, 1 Loss: 1 Point)

Next fixture - Tunisia vs France

Denmark were held to 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their first match and suffered a 1-2 defeat tat the hands of France.

Denmark must win against Australia and, if they do so, will be certain to qualify unless Tunisia beat France, which would leave them tied on four points with the Carthage Eagles.

Tunisia vs France previous meetings: This is a first competitive clash between the two countries after two home victories in friendlies for France and two 1-1 draws in Tunis, the last in 2010.

Australia vs Denmark previous meetings: Australia and Denmark have met four times previously. The most recent meeting was at the 2018 World Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The Danes hold the upper hand with two victories to Australia’s one.

