FIFA World Cup 2022: Last Dance For Lionel Messi as Unified Argentina Ready to Give All For Their Captain

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is going to be the last dance for Lionel Messi to get his hands on the coveted trophy. Messi, who is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, has won every trophy except for the glorious World Cup and this time it’s probably the last chance for him to fulfil his dream. The 35-year-old came extremely close to lifting the trophy in 2014 but Germany’s Mario Gotze snatched it from him in the extra time at Brazil’s World Cup final. Several photos of gutted Messi went viral from that final as he received the Player of the tournament trophy but it was quite visible that he didn’t care much about that because he failed to achieve his childhood dream.

Argentina usually enter every World Cup as one of the favourites and 2022 will be no different. The reigning Copa America champions are considered as the title contenders by many footballing greats including Messi’s former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

In the 2018 World Cup, France knocked them out of the tournament with a thrilling 4-3 victory in the round of 16. However, a lot has changed in Argentina football since that WC. Lionel Scaloni has revamped the Argentine team with some young talented players in the squad who are willing to put everything to win the World Cup for their team and especially for their captain and idol Messi.

The Albicelestes are riding on a magnificent 35-match unbeaten streak stretching back to 2019 and they are probably the most in-form teams alongside Brazil in the World Cup. They won the Copa America last year where Messi inspired his team to the glorious title after a long 28 years. They also beat Euro Champions Italy in the Finalisima earlier this year to strengthen their case for the World Cup.

Looking at the depth in their squad, Argentina have a great mix of forwards in World Cup with Messi, Angel Di Maria being the senior ones, while Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez are the young ones who have been great form this season for their respective team.

In the midfield, the South American giants have solidity with Rodrigo De Paul and other talented stars like Leandro Paredes and Guido Rodríguez and Alejandro Gomez.

It will be after a very long time when Argentian will enter the World Cup with a strong defensive unit which has the likes of Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Juan Foyth and Marcos Acuna. Romero and Martinez have been rock solid for their clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United respectively this season. It will be tough for the opposition to breach their deadlock. While a player like Acuna will be quite vital in terms of the build-up. He has the pace to disrupt the opposition and his long runs will be crucial from the left flank. Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico have worked well for them as the full-backs.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez displayed his class during last year’s Copa America as he was undoubtedly the best player for Argentina after Messi throughout the tournament.

One important player that Barcelona will be missing is Giovani Lo Celso who missed out on the squad as he needs surgery on his hamstring injury. The midfielder has been crucial in Argentina’s build-up for goals in the past couple of years as it will add responsibility on De Paul to get more involved in the build-up to the goal.

It’s quite safe to say that Argentina have great unity in their squad as all the players are ready to give everything on the pitch for their teammates. It has been witnessed several times in the last couple of years how they charged up on the opposition when their skipper Messi got roughly tackled by any player. All the credit goes to Scaloni to build a unified atmosphere in the team where they treat each other as family.

Players are ready to do anything for their skipper Messi who suffered some heartbreaking defeats in the past in Argentine colours.

Manchester United’s Martinez has told ESPN Argentina: “We will go to war for Messi."

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano talked about Messi’s speech ahead of their Copa America Final in interaction with Prime Video. The goalkeeper said, “I was like, little shivers, to Messi talking. Everyone shuts up. They’re all like that, whoever it is: manager, President of Argentina, whoever is there. They just shut up."

When it comes to the tactical viewpoint, Argentina have flexibility in their squad which makes them quite special. The off-the-ball work of players like De Paul is quite condemnable as the chemistry between all the players allows them to put pressure on the opposition. The full-backs don’t hold back in their build-up as they have the liberty to go all throttle in the attacking department. Tagliafico made some quick runs to open the space for players like Messi and Di Maria to do their magic with the ball.

The midfield worked in a unified manner as when one goes into the attacking zone the other two shifted their position to compensate in the midfield.

Counter-pressing is the key to Argentina’s success as they look hungry on the pitch to get back the possession. The midfielders do some additional work both with and without the ball which allows Messi to play his games freely without running back to defend. They are probably not the best tactical sides in the world but they knew how to make things work which is quite similar to Real Madrid at the club level.

It’s not hidden from everyone that Messi has a set pattern to his game where he doesn’t like to run much in the defensive department. The 35-year-old maestro looks to scan the spaces and exploit them with his extraordinary skills with the ball which are second to none. It’s almost impossible to mark him one on one when he has the ball which allows the other players to move freely which is why Messi the playmaker will be more valuable for Argentina rather than Messi the goal-scorer in the tournament.

While Di Maria is going to be extremely crucial for Argentina against the big sides, he has the knack of getting the job done on big occasions but being a bit injury prone the management has to take care of his workload. Lautaro is expected to be the starter ahead of Dybala and Alvarez and the Inter Milan striker has to complement Messi to find the goals.

The Albicelestes have to work on their off-side traps which have been a bit laclustre in a few games however with massive firepower in the forward line they got away with that as Argentine players smell goals when Messi starts his run at any point of the game.

They are placed with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C at the World Cup later this year. They might not find much difficulty in the first round but as the tournament progresses they have to keep up the intensity to replicate the success of Copa America.

Argentina Squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli. Franco Armani

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis MacAllister, Guido Rodríguez, Alejandro Gómez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios

Forwards: Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Nicolás González, Joaquín Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi

