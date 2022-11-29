FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal Updates: Line-ups Out as Group A Set For Blockbuster Finish

Ecuador, who are level with the Dutch on four points, will finish top of the group if they come up with a better result against Senegal than the Netherlands manage against Qatar.

The winners of Group A will face the runners-up from Group B in the last 16. Failure to top the group could conceivably see the Netherlands face England in the second round.

Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro said on Monday his side’s strong showing at the World Cup was proof of a narrowing gap between football’s traditional powerhouses and the chasing pack.

Ecuador sit level on points and goal difference with the Netherlands at the top of Group A and need only to avoid defeat against Senegal on Tuesday to secure a last-16 place.

“(I can) see an evolution — a big evolution — from the teams,” Alfaro told a pre-match press conference.

“Before there was a very marked difference between the favourites and the rest, but suddenly we are seeing evenly matched games. This is how growth works — the growth of Asian football, African football, South American football.”

Netherlands vs Qatar

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Qatar be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Qatar will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Netherlands vs Qatar begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Qatar will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Ecuador vs Senegal

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal will take place on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Ecuador vs Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal will be played at Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Ecuador vs Senegal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

