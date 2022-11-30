Home / News / Football / FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Poland vs Argentina and Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Latest Updates: POL v ARG; KSA v MEX
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Poland vs Argentina and Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Latest Updates: POL v ARG; KSA v MEX

Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 KSA vs MEX and POL vs ARG : Here you can find all the live score and latest updates of Poland vs Argentina and Saudi Arabia vs Mexico football matches of Group C in the Qatar World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score And Latest Updates Poland vs Argentina and Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 23:56 IST

Doha

Live Score POL vs ARG and KSA vs MEX Latest Updates FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland and Argentina face off at Doha’s Stadium 974 as Saudi Arabia take on Mexico at Lusail Stadium in Doha in their final Group C game on Wednesday as they bid to qualify for the World Cup last 16. Read More

Nov 30, 2022 23:56 IST

Live Score Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Latest Updates: Line-ups Out!

Nov 30, 2022 22:32 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D TUN v FRA and AUS v DEN Latest Updates: FULL TIME

FULL TIME!

Tunisia stun France 1-0 at the Education City Stadium and Australia beat Denmark 1-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Australia join France in Round of 16 from Group D.

Nov 30, 2022 21:56 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D TUN v FRA and AUS v DEN Latest Updates: Topsy Turvy

How things can change in a matter of minutes…

Nov 30, 2022 21:50 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D AUS v DEN Latest Updates: Australia Score

60′ - GOAL! Mathew Leckie hands Australia the lead againt Denmark!

Nov 30, 2022 21:48 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D TUN v FRA Latest Updates: Tunisia Score

58′ - GOAL! Wahbi Khazri hands Tunisia the lead against France!

Nov 30, 2022 21:35 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D TUN v FRA and AUS v DEN Latest Updates: 2ND HALF

2ND HALF!

France and Tunisia get us back underway at the Education City Stadium

Australia and Denmark get us back underway at the Al Janoub Stadium

Nov 30, 2022 21:19 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D TUN v FRA and AUS v DEN Latest Updates: HALF TIME

HALF TIME! It is goalless between both France-Tunisia and Australia-Denmark!

As things stand, Australia will join France in qualifying from Group D to the round of 16.

Nov 30, 2022 20:56 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D AUS v DEN Latest Updates: Socceroos Not Backing Down

25′ - Australia are facing a barrage of shots from the Danes.

Denmark’s Andreas Skov Olsen, left, kicks the ball past Australia’s Aziz Behich (AP)
Nov 30, 2022 20:52 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D AUS v DEN Latest Updates: Bright Start

18′ - Denmark have started theg game as the more attacking outfit as comapred to Australia. Either of the team can qualify for the knockouts with a win.

Nov 30, 2022 20:45 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D TUN v FRA Latest Updates: Not a Goal!

8′ - A much changed France are facing the headt against Tunisia in the opening exhcnages as they had conceeded a goal only to be saved by the offisde flag.

Nov 30, 2022 20:30 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D TUN v FRA and AUS v DEN Latest Updates: KICK OFF

KICK OFF! France and Tunisia get us underyway at the Education City Stadium and Australia and Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium!

Nov 30, 2022 19:36 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D TUN v FRA Latest Updates: Starting XIs

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann will be on the bench for France’s clash against Tunisia at the World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps rung the changes for their final Group D game on Wednesday.

Forward Mbappe, who has scored three goals in the first two games, is given a breather as is attacking midfielder Griezmann and seven other players who started in the 2-1 win against Denmark last week.

France have already qualified and are almost certain of finishing top of the group while Tunisia will advance if they win and Australia draw against Denmark in the other game.

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri made six changes as Wahbi Khazri gets his first start.

France - Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane (capt.), Ibrahima Konate, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani

Tunisia - Aymen Dahmen, Wajdi Kechrida, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Ali Maaloul, Nader Ghandri, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Slimane, Wahbi Khazri (capt.).

Nov 30, 2022 19:32 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D AUS v DEN Latest Updates: Starting XIs

Here are the starting line-ups for the World Cup Group D match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.

Australia (4-3-3)

Mathew Ryan (capt); Milos Degenek, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Aziz Behich; Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Craig Goodwin, Mitchell Duke

Coach: Graham Arnold (AUS)

Denmark (4-3-3)

Kasper Schmeichel; Rasmus Kristensen Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen (capt), Mathias Jensen; Andreas Skov Olsen, Martin Braithwaite, Jesper Lindstrom

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (DEN)

Nov 30, 2022 19:32 IST

Nov 30, 2022 19:15 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D Latest Updates: Scenarios of Who Can Qualify

Group D, comprising Tunisia, France, Australia and Denmark is well poised for a last-day turn of events as France play their final group fixture against Tunisia, while Denmark will fight it out against the Australia.

READ Group D Scenarios

Nov 30, 2022 19:07 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D Latest Updates: AUS vs DEN Predicted Line-up

Australia predicted Starting Line-up: Mathew Ryan, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Matthew Leckie, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mitchell Duke

Denmark Predicted Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Christian Erikesen, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Rasmus Kristensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen

Nov 30, 2022 19:06 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Group D Latest Updates: TUN vs FRA Predicted Line-up

Tunisia predicted Starting Line-up: Aymen Dahmen, Dylan Bronn, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Wajdi Kechrida, Ellyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Abdi, Youssef Msakni, Naim Sliti, Wahbi Khazri

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, Raphael Varane, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kylian Mbappe, Antoinne Griezmann, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud

Nov 30, 2022 19:03 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score And Updates

Welcome to our live blog of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D matches - Tunisia vs France and Australia vs Denmark from Qatar.

Tunisia defeated France theought a Wahbi Khazri strike in the 58th minute and Australia defeated Denmark with the help of a Mathew Leckie goal in the 60th minute.

Defending champions France have already qualified for the round of 16 as Australia joined them from Group D.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Poland vs Argentina

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will take place on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Poland vs Argentina be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will be played at Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Poland vs Argentina begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Poland vs Argentina match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

On what date will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico be played?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be played on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico be played?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico begin?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

