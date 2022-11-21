FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatari Fans Make News in Viral Video Even As Team Loses | WATCH

Although, Qatar became the only host country to lose their FIFA World Cup opener, their fans did make some news as they had a go at Ecuadorian fan, the incident of which has gone viral. It all happened in the very first match where Ecuador took on host nation Qatar and went onto beat them 2-0 thanks to a brace from Enner Valencia. It was during the opening minutes of the match when Valencia’s goal off a header in the third minute of the game was disallowed by VAR due to offside which sparked a certain controversy.

Although footage revealed the reason behind disallowing the goal, the decision by the referee left one of the Ecuador fans, at the stand, unhappy as stood up and make a ‘cash’ gesture at the crowd indicating that the referee has been bought by the host nation. This infuriated the Qatari fans very very angry and they were seen asking the fan to shut up.

WATCH.

Qatari media laid into a “weak" performance by the national team on Monday after the hosts’ much-heralded World Cup debut ended in a tame 2-0 defeat by Ecuador. Any buzz from the opening ceremony soon fell flat as Qatar shipped two goals in the first half, with thousands of fans leaving Al Bayt Stadium well before the game had finished.

While Qatar’s press praised the opening ceremony, which included US actor Morgan Freeman and a severely disabled Qatari man, they were critical of coach Felix Sanchez’s team.

“The Maroons stumbled," wrote Al Raya newspaper, adding: “Our players didn’t perform as needed." Al Watan said: “Our national team skipped the opening."

“Our national team paid the price for its weak start," Al Watan added.

“Our team was not at their best, even not their usual (standard)," it said. “It seems that the weight of responsibility and the pressure of the World Cup and the opening were an obstacle to the performance of all players."

It was a grim evening for Qatar’s team, the Asian champions who had been preparing for their big moment for years, backed by no-expense-spared facilities and coaching.

Ecuador had a goal disallowed for a barely visible offside before Enner Valencia scored a penalty and then a sublime header. Qatar barely threatened at the other end, finishing with zero shots on target.

“It was always going to be a tall order for Qatar but the manner in which they crumbled against Ecuador would have disappointed the home fans," said the Gulf Times, an English-language daily.

“Ecuador -– 44th in the FIFA rankings -– are only six places above Qatar, but last night they showed they are miles ahead of the Asian champions."

The Qatar Tribune praised the “extraordinary" opening ceremony but lambasted a “nightmare start" by the team, highlighting the “nervousness" of goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb.

