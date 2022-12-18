Home » News » Sports » FIFA World Cup: Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath Among Politicians Spotted Watching Argentina vs France Match

FIFA World Cup: Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath Among Politicians Spotted Watching Argentina vs France Match

Rahul Gandhi was seen watching the watching the high-voltage FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France with Congress party workers at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Rajasthan's Dausa

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 23:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and Rahul Gandhi spotted watching FIFA World Cup on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and Rahul Gandhi spotted watching FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Meenakshi lekhi were among the politicians spotted watching the high-voltage FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi was seen watching the game with Congress party workers at the campsite of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan’s Dausa.

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was also spotted watching the game she hopes the best team wins the game. “Both countries are friends of India. Both teams are good as they have reached the final. I hope the best one wins the game," she was quoted a saying by ANI.

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet said, “Seems like it will it be a dream come true for Messi! Argentina and for the millions of Messi fans across the FIFA World Cup."

Argentina is bidding to win the World Cup in Qatar for the first time since football legend Diego Maradona’s inspired victory at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

first published: December 18, 2022, 23:01 IST
last updated: December 18, 2022, 23:16 IST
