Figure Skater Nathan Chen Faces Backlash in China for Representing US at Winter Olympics

After steering the US team to a silver win in the team figure skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, Nathan Chen has faced massive backlash from Chinese social media users. AThe skater has been labelled as a traitor by users on Weibo, which is a Twitter-like Chinese social media platform. Nathan had to face the heat as he managed to break the world record held by two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu.

According to the South China Morning Post, Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu enjoys massive support in China and was praised for his performance on social media. Meanwhile, the users came down heavily on Nathan and took digs at his performance at the winter games.

Despite winning his first Olympic gold in the individual figure skating, Nathan’s performance was called “acrobatics of a circus monkey" by one user. Whereas, another user compared his skills to that of Yuzuru and wrote that Yuzuru had “both beauty and power, that is ballet on ice." He targeted Nathan and said that his performance was “Llke that of an ape."

Soon after the skaters’ performance at the games, hashtags related to Yuzuru and Nathan’s performances started trending on Weibo. Nathan, whose parents immigrated to US from China, was subjected to personal attacks by users who claimed that he humiliated China by supporting US.

As reported by New York Post, Nathan was even labelled as a traitor on Weibo and was told to leave China for representing US who doesn’t share pleasant diplomatic relations with China. Notably, the figure skater had supported American ice dancer Evan Bates when he condemned China’s human rights abuse against Uighur Muslims in an interview.

Moreover, earlier Nathan had drawn the ire of Chinese social media users after he performed on a song from a film ‘Mao’s last dance’. The film is about a Chinese dancer who defected to America.

