FIH Hockey Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey Team Leave for Johannesburg

The Indian men’s hockey team left for Johannesburg, South Africa in the early hours of Friday from the Kempegowda International Airport to participate in the FIH Pro League season opener. The Manpreet Singh-led squad will play the upcoming matches against the home team and France which will be played in Potchefstroom, South Africa from February 8 to February 13.

While the team is upbeat and eager to begin their FIH Pro League campaign on a positive note, the team received a minor set back with two of their players replaced due to illness. “India forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Jaskaran Singh will not be joining the team for South Africa. Standbys Sumit will replace Jaskaran in the midfield and Gursahibjit Singh will replace Lalit. Though it is a minor setback for us, we were always prepared for such a scenario and had the option of having five standbys," explained chief coach Graham Reid.

He further added that the Indian men’s core group has enough depth and options with players who are capable of performing in the International level. “This is the best part about having a group of 33 players who are all capable of putting up a good show on any given day. They are able to step up and perform for the team. We continue to remain upbeat about our campaign and look forward to some good hockey in Johannesburg," added Reid.

Expressing team’s preparedness, skipper Manpreet Singh said, “I think we are all thrilled to be travelling again for some good International hockey. While we will miss Lalit and Jaskaran, the team is well prepared and most importantly we are all hungry for some good matches against South Africa and France. Both South Africa and France are very capable of upsetting any big team of the world and we can’t take them lightly. It will be interesting to see how well we will execute our plans which we have been trying out at the national camp."

The Indian team will arrive in Johannesburg via Doha. They will play France in the first match on February 8 at 2130 hrs IST and take on South Africa on February 9 at 2130hrs IST. They will play France on February 12 at 2130hrs IST and hosts South Africa on the following day at 2130hrs IST.

Matches will be live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Matches will also be shown live on Hotstar.

INDIAN TEAM

>Goalkeepers: Sreejesh PR, Krishan Pathak

>Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh

>Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

>Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gursabjit Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek

