FIH Junior Hockey World Cup - Love and Friendship We Got Here Will Be Memorable: Pakistan on Playing in India

Pakistan players were overwhelmed and impressed by the hospitality and arrangements made for them by Odisha and Hockey India during the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 in Bhubaneswar.

In an exclusive interaction with >CNN-News18.com, they said they enjoyed their stay including practise and matches at the Kalinga Stadium. They added that irrespective of wins or losses in the tournament, the love and friendship we got in India will be memorable for them.

Abdul Sahid, Player, Pakistan junior hockey team said: “We enjoyed everything, from practice to match at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Win or loss different thing but the love and friendship we got here will be memorable for us. All the arrangements by Odisha and Hockey India were very good. Kalinga Stadium is the best venue for hockey."

Advertisement

As for the World Cup, Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals, having finished in third place in their group, having won just one match and losing two.

Pakistan played their first league match against Germany on 24th November 2021 and lost 2-5. In their second match, against Egypt on 25th November, they beat them 3-1. In their last league match on 28th November against Argentina, they lost again 3-4.

Rana Wahid, Captain, Pakistan junior hockey team said: “Due to Covid-19 pandemic the team had not played a single match since last 3 years. This is the reason for poor performance in World cup hockey-2021."

In the first match of the classification round, Pakistan set a world record when they defeated the United States 18-2 to secure a major victory. In the second position match, Pakistan lost in a penalty shootout to South Africa. Pakistan have scored a total of 29 goals in the tournament so far and will take on Poland in the 11-12th place play-off on December 4.

Advertisement

Pakistan, a ‘former’ hockey powerhouse in the World and Asian continent, has been struggling for some time now. While The senior team struggled at the Olympics, the junior team has struggled at the World Cup-2021. Pakistan is currently 17th ranked in the FIH Junior Ranking.

Sushant Behera, Sports Analyst said: “Pakistan’s hockey board is not in a good financial position now. The players did not receive high-quality equipment. Due to the lack of employment opportunities, players are reluctant to pursue hockey careers. So the team is weakening the Pakistani hockey game."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.