FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Full Schedule and Match List

The 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is set to begin from January 13. The quadrennial event will be held in the state of Odisha for the second time in succession. Hosts India are one of the strongest contenders to win the coveted Cup this time around. The Indian men’s hockey team have a glorious legacy in field hockey. Team India has won as many as eight Olympic gold medals. However, India has only won the World Cup once when they triumphed over their arch-rivals Pakistan in the 1975 final at Kuala Lumpur. Harmanpreet Singh and Co could end India’s 48-year-long wait for a World Cup trophy this year. The team has produced impressive results in the run-up to the World Cup.
India clinched Bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The team is playing like a unit under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh. On the eve of the tournament opener between Argentina and South Africa, let us take a look at India’s fixtures and the entire World Cup schedule.
January 13
Argentina vs South Africa in Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST
Australia vs France in Bhubaneswar at 3:00 PM IST
England vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST
India vs Spain in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST
January 14
New Zealand vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST
Netherlands vs Malaysia in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST
Belgium vs South Korea in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST
Germany vs Japan in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST
January 15
Spain vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST
India vs England in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST
January 16
Malaysia vs Chile, Rourkela, 1:00 PM IST
New Zealand vs Netherlands, Rourkela, 3:00 PM IST
France vs South Africa, Bhubaneswar, 5:00 PM IST
Argentina vs Australia, Bhubaneswar, 7:00 PM IST
January 17
South Korea vs Japan, Bhubaneswar, 5:00 PM IST
Germany vs Belgium, Bhubaneswar, 5:00 PM IST
January 19
Malaysia vs New Zealand, Bhubaneswar, 1:00 PM IST
Netherlands vs Chile, Bhubaneswar, 3:00 PM IST
Spain vs England, Bhubaneswar, 5:00 PM IST
India vs Wales, Bhubaneswar, 7:00 PM IST
January 20
Australia vs South Africa, Rourkela, 1:00 PM IST
France vs Argentina, Rourkela, 3:00 PM IST
Belgium vs Japan, Rourkela, 5:00 PM IST
South Korea vs Germany, Rourkela, 7:00 PM IST
January 24
1st Quarter-final, Bhubaneswar, 4:30 PM IST
2nd Quarter-final, Bhubaneswar, 7:00 PM IST
January 25
3rd Quarter-final, Bhubaneswar, 4:30 PM IST
4th Quarter-final, Bhubaneswar, 7:00 PM IST
January 26
Placement matches (9th-16th)
January 27
1st Semi-final, Bhubaneswar, 4:30 PM IST
2nd Semi-final, Bhubaneswar, 7 PM IST
January 29
Bronze medal match – 4:30 PM IST
Gold Medal match – 7:30 PM IST
