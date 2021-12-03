FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 Semi-final India vs Germany LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The stage is set for FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 semi-final clash where holders and two-time champions India Juniors take on Germany on Friday, December 3. The mouth-watering fixture will be hosted at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar at 7:30 pm IST.

The Indian Colts kept their defence intact to beat a formidable Belgium 1-0, in a repeat of the last edition’s final for a spot in the last four on Wednesday. The hosts after a horrid start against France in their first match, beat Canada 13-1, then thrashed Poland 8-2 in a must-win encounter, before surviving an intense quarter-final against Belgium. They will probably face the biggest challenge of the tournament when they take on Germany on Friday evening.

On the other hand, Germany Juniors were equally impressive in their quarter-final clash, they eked out a narrow 3-1 win over Spain. Both sides were locked at 2-2 in regulation time, with the winners deciding on penalties (3-1). They were unbeaten in the group phase matches, winning all their Pool D fixtures against Pakistan (5-2), Argentina (3-2) and Egypt (11-0).

Advertisement

The stakes will be high for both sides as India Juniors will be chasing their fourth final, while it will be the 11th semi-final appearance in 12 editions for the German Juniors. They are also the most dominant side in Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup history, having played seven finals, winning six of those.

>FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 India Juniors vs Germany Juniors: Team News, Injury Update

There are no updates as of now from both sides.

>FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 2021 India Juniors vs Germany Juniors squads:

India Juniors: Pawan(GK), Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Sunil Jojo, Abhishek Lakra, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, Manjeet, Gurmukh Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako, Ankit Pal, Vishnu Kant Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Prashant Kumar Chauhan(GK), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Yashdeep Siwach

Germany Juniors: Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Hannes Muller, Jean Danneberg, Michel Struthoff, Robert Duckscheer, Masi Pfandt, Erik Kleinlein, Christopher Kutter, Paul Smith, Moritz Ludwig, Maxmilian Seigburg, Antheus Barry, Anton Brinckman, Philip Holzmueller, Nicals Schippan, Mario Schachner, Aron Flatten, Matteo Poljaric

Advertisement

>What time will India Juniors vs Germany Juniors semi-final kick-off?

The FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 second semi-final match between India Juniors and Germany Juniors will be hosted at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday, December 3.

>What TV channel will show India Juniors vs Germany Juniors match?

Advertisement

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the tournament.

>How can I live stream India Juniors vs Germany Juniors fixture?

The live streaming of today’s semi-final match between India Juniors vs Germany Juniors can be live-streamed on Disney +Hotstar and also on Watch.hockey-India (https://watch.hockey/)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.