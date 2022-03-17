FIH Pro League: India to Host Netherlands Women's Hockey Team on April 8-9

Hockey India will host the defending Champions and World no.1 Netherlands Women’s Hockey Team for the double-header FIH Pro League matches on April 8-9 to be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

Indian Women and the Netherlands were originally scheduled to play on February 19 -20, however the matches had to be postponed following the visiting team’s concern over negative intercontinental travel advice received from KNHB (Royal Dutch Hockey Association) Medical Committee and the NOC medical staff.

Welcoming the Netherlands Women’s Hockey Team’s decision to travel to India for the matches now scheduled on April 8-9, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, “As hosts, we are happy to welcome the Dutch National Women’s Team to participate in the FIH Pro League matches here in India in April. No doubt, there is a lot of excitement among the Indian team players as they will be playing the World No.1 squad at home for the first time."

The Netherlands have thus far played four matches in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-2022. They beat Belgium 2-0 and 3-1 in October and November last year followed by back-to-back 1-0 and 2-2 (3-2 SO) wins against Spain in February this year.

Hosts India, on the other hand, have played six matches. They beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in Muscat followed by a 2-1 win and a 3-4 loss against Spain in February 2022. They recently beat Germany 1-1 (3-0 SO) after the visitors gained an extra point having won the shootout 1-1 (2-1 SO) in the first match.

India had previously taken on the Netherlands at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in their group stage match where they lost 1-5. Netherlands went on to win the Olympic Gold medal.

