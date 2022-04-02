FIH Pro League: India to Play Rescheduled Double Header vs Germany on April 14-15

The FIH Hockey Men’s Pro League double header between India and Germany, which was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp last month, was on Saturday rescheduled to April 14 and 15. The announcement comes a day after Hockey India received a confirmation from the International Hockey Federation. The matches will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The last time the two teams met was during the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games where India prevailed 5-4 in a thrilling match to earn a historic podium after a gap of 41 years.

The Indian men’s team and Germany were originally scheduled to play on March 12 and 13, but the matches had to be postponed after several members of the German squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Welcoming the German team’s decision to travel to India for the matches in April, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said, “No doubt, there is a lot of excitement among the Indian hockey fans to watch these two teams who played the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020."

The German men’s team has so far played eight matches out of which they have won five, while India, who are placed second in the pool standings behind Germany by only a point, have also played eight games, winning five and loosing two in regulation time and one in shootout.

