FIH Women's World Cup: India's Full Schedule for Group Stage Matches

The 15th edition of the FIH Women’s World Cup is already underway, and the Indian team will play their first match of the tournament on Sunday, July 3.

Spain and the Netherlands are co-hosting the quadrennial event which will be the first major women’s hockey competition since the Tokyo Olympics. In all, 16 countries have qualified for the World Cup and are grouped into four pools of four teams each. India will be playing in Pool B which has the likes of England, New Zealand, and China.

The Indian side will be without their star player Rani Rampal, who captained the team in the Tokyo Olympics. Goal-Keeper Savita Punia will lead the squad in Rampal’s absence while defender Deep Grace Ekka will be her deputy.

On July 3, India will play their opening fixture against England. The Indian women will be looking to avenge their defeat in the prestigious Tokyo Olympics Bronze medal match where they were piped by the English women.

India will then move on to face 13th-ranked China on July 5, followed by their final group-stage match against New Zealand on July 7. The Savita Punia-led side will play all their pool matches in the Amsterdam stadium.

Here is the full schedule of India’s matches in the FIH Women’s World Cup:

MATCH 1

July 3: India vs England - 8:00 pm IST at Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

MATCH 2

July 5: India vs China - 8:00 pm IST at Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

MATCH 3

July 7: India vs New Zealand - 11:00 pm IST at Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

FIH Women’s World Cup Telecast

The FIH Women’s World Cup will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network

FIH Women’s World Cup Live Streaming

FIH Women’s World Cup will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotsar App and website.

India’s squad for FIH Women’s World Cup

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

