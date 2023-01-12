FIH World Cup 2023: A Look at All the Winners in the History of the Competition

India will be aiming to lift the Men’s Hockey World Cup title for the second time as they are set to kick off their campaign in the showpiece event on January 13. India had clinched their solitary World Cup title in the third edition of the event back in 1975.

And since then, the Indian men’s hockey team could not reach the finals of the World Cup even once. India scripted their best finish, since winning the trophy in 1975, at the 1994 edition of the World Cup after claiming the fifth spot. In the last Men’s Hockey World Cup segment, India faced a quarter-final exit after suffering a 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands.

As the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 is set to get underway in Odisha, it is time to take a look at the previous winners.

Pakistan, in the inaugural edition of the World Cup, got the better of Spain to lift the trophy in 1971.

India had managed to reach the summit clash in the next edition of the World Cup in 1973. India’s sensational run came to an end in the final after they were beaten by the Dutch side on penalties. India’s long wait came eventually came to an end in 1975 after they edged past arch-rivals Pakistan to win the maiden World Cup title.

Pakistan became the first side in the history of the tournament to successfully defend the World Cup title. Pakistan had achieved this sensational feat in 1982 after claiming the silverware twice on the trot.

In 1986, Australia outclassed England in the final to win their maiden World Cup title.

Four years later, the Netherlands bagged the prestigious World Cup title for the second time.

In 1994, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands in the final to secure their fourth World Cup title.

The Netherlands became world champions for the third time in 1998 after the Dutch side overpowered Spain in the thrilling final encounter. The Netherlands recorded a 3-2 triumph to win the World Cup title for the third time.

Germany defeated Australia in the next two World Cup finals to emerge as world champions.

The Germans had managed to reach the finals once again in the finals of 2010 Men’s Hockey World Cup but this time they were beaten by Australia.

The Aussies carried forward their brilliance in the 2014 Hockey World Cup edition. Australia retained the championship after thrashing the Netherlands 6-1 in the finals.

In the last edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup, Belgium recorded a win over the Netherlands to secure their maiden title.

