Home » News » Sports » FIH World Cup 2023: Australia Rout France 8-0 at the Kalinga Stadium

FIH World Cup 2023: Australia Rout France 8-0 at the Kalinga Stadium

Craig Tom, Ogilive Flynn, Hayward Jeremy and Wickham Tom all got on the scoresheet as Australia opened their World Cup campaign in rampant fashion

Advertisement

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 18:49 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Australia Beat France 8-0 (FIH)
Australia Beat France 8-0 (FIH)

Australia opened their campaign in dominant fashion as Craig Tom’s treble inspired the team from down under to a rampant 8-0 win over France.

The Australians started the match aggressively by exerting huge pressure on France. They earned their first penalty corner in the eighth minute but failed to capitalise. However, Craig Tom opened the account for them with a fierce field goal in as early as the ninth minute of the match. 

RELATED NEWS

ALSO READ| FIH World Cup 2023, India vs Spain LIVE Scores and Latest Updates: IND vs ESP

They created two back-to-back penalty corner chances in the 12th minute of the match, but failed to convert. They finished the first quarter with 1-0 lead in their favor.  

The second half also belonged to the Australians. Tom completed his brace and increased his team’s goal tally to five just into the first minute of the third quarter. The rain of goals continued to drench Kalinga Stadium as Hayward converted a penalty corner in the 38th minute and it was goal number for the Australian team. Tom completed his hat-trick in the 44th minute to finish the quarter 7-0 in Australia’s favor.

It was the turn of Wickham Tom to make it 8-0 for Australia through a scintillating goal in the 53rd minute and seal the fate of the lop-sided match.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sports DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news,...Read More

first published: January 13, 2023, 18:49 IST
last updated: January 13, 2023, 18:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan's Adorable Moment With Fan Goes Viral, Check Out The Superstar's Heartwarming Photos With His Fans

+10PHOTOS

Lohri 2023: Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan Show How To Dress Up For The Festival