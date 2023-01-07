FIH World Cup 2023: Bhubaneswar to Rourkela Flight Service Begins Ahead of Tournament Opener

As scheduled, the much-awaited Bhubaneswar-Rourkela flight service began today ahead of Odisha Hockey World Cup. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela flight service ahead of Odisha Hockey World Cup through a video conferencing programme.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today flagged off the first flight from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. Patnaik flagged off the flight at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The flight, being operated by Alliance Air, took off at 10. 45 AM and landed at Rourkela at 11. 40 AM.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries were present during the flag-off ceremony.

The return flight took off from Rourkela at 12. 05 PM and reached Bhubaneswar at afternoon 1 pm. The daily regular flights will start from the 12th of January. The price of the ticket has been fixed at Rs 2800.

World Hockey Cup is going to be held in Rourkela from the 13th of this month. 16 countries including India are coming to Odisha. All matches will be played in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar. Local people were very happy to get air service from Rourkela.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said PM Shri Narendra Modi ji fulfil yet another promise towards making air travel more accessible in Odisha.

The commencement of flight operations from Rourkela Airport today marks a new dawn towards boosting regional air connectivity in Odisha.

The 16 teams competing for the prestigious title are divided into four groups.

Pool A consists of Australia, South Africa, France and Argentina while Pool B is made up of Belgium, Japan, Korea and Germany.

The Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia and New Zealand are drawn together in Pool C, as hosts India are clubbed alongside Wales, Spain and England.

This is the second world cup on the troth to be held in India as Bhubhaneshwar also hosted the previous edition of the quadrennial tournament in the year 2018.

This is the fourth time India has bagged the rights to host the event, the most in the history of the competition.

India lifted the hockey World Cup in Malaysia back in the year 1975 and the current crop of players will be keen to emulate the feat and bring laurels to the nation.

