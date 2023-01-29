Home » News » Sports » FIH World Cup 2023: Germany Edge Out Belgium 5-4 in Shoot-out to Win Title

FIH World Cup 2023: Germany Edge Out Belgium 5-4 in Shoot-out to Win Title

Germany clinched their third FIH Hockey World Cup title as the got the better of Belgium 5-4 on penalties after the scores were tied at 3-3 after full time

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 21:48 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Germany beat Belgium in the finals to win the FIH World Cup 2023 (Twitter)
Germany beat Belgium in the finals to win the FIH World Cup 2023 (Twitter)

Germany made a remarkable comeback to beat defending champions Belgium 5-4 in the sudden death shoot-out after playing a 3-3 in regulation time to win the FIH Odisha Hockey Mens World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

ALSO READ| FIH World Cup 2023: Netherlands Clinch Bronze With 3-1 Win Over Australia

This is Germany’s third Hockey World Cup title after they won it in 2002 and 2006. With this, they draw level with Netherlands and Australia.

Germany also became the fourth team to register a come-from-behind win in a World Cup final. From a 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 to lead and ultimately a shootout, they eventually became champions.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 29, 2023, 21:48 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 21:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks