FIH World Cup 2023: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Hockey Showpiece

The iconic Barabati stadium thundered, with a wave of an audience as the Opening Ceremony of World Cup Hockey was held in Cuttack. There was a carnival-like atmosphere as celebrations for the 2023 Hockey World Cup reverberate throughout the state.

K-Pop band Blackswan, Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh, Disha Patni, and Singer Pritam along with his fellow artists performed at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha welcomed all hockey lovers with open arms as it hosts the Hockey World Cup for the second successive time following the 2018 edition of the quadrennial tournament.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the contesting hockey teams, dignitaries and guests who have come to Odisha for the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

CM Pattnaik said, “Odisha is known for its hospitality. I am sure all the visitors will take a little part of Odisha home, with them. I thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for all its support."

​Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that “The World Cup in Odisha is one of the grandest in the world. This is a great moment for India to be hosting the FIA Odisha Men’s HWC2023."

“India has been the seat of hockey and has given the world hockey greats like Major Dhyan Chand, Balbir Singh Senior, Keshav Dutt, Shankar Lakshman amongst others", he continued.

“During the difficult phase of Covid, our hockey teams showed exemplary courage and continued to train. I wish all the teams and the government of Odisha the very best. We look forward to watching some spectacular hockey", Thakur said.

“Odisha is not only the land of Culture and heritage. It is also the land of hockey. I praise Odisha for Organizing this mega sports event and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Hockey President Dilip Tirkey" said FIH President Tayab Ikram.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had sent his best wishes to the Indian team ahead of the start of the quadrennial showpiece set to kick off on the 13th of January.

