Home » News » Sports » FIH World Cup 2023: Umpire Hit on Face by Ball from Drag Flick

FIH World Cup 2023: Umpire Hit on Face by Ball from Drag Flick

German umpire Ben Goentgen was immediately taken off the field for medical attention

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 07:41 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Injured German umpire Ben Goentgen being taken off the field (PTI)
Injured German umpire Ben Goentgen being taken off the field (PTI)

In a bizarre incident, German umpire Ben Goentgen was hit on the face off a penalty corner strike in the FIH Men’s World Cup quarterfinal match between Netherlands and South Korea here on Wednesday.

Goentgen was immediately taken off the field for medical attention.

The incident happened in the 28th minute when South Korean Jang Jonghyun’s stinging drag flick got deflected from a Netherlands player’s stick and struck the face of Goentgen, who was standing a few meters away from the goal post.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Goentgen fell down in pain while his co-umpire Gareth Greenfield of New Zealand and medical staff of the tournament organisers rushed to help him.

The injured umpire held his face with one hand and rushed out of the field along with the medical staff.

He was later replaced by the reserve umpire of the match, Raghu Prasad of India.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 26, 2023, 07:41 IST
last updated: January 26, 2023, 07:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks