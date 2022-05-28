Fiji Striker Roy Krishna Likely To Leave Mohun Bagan, Club Looks For Replacement

ATK Mohun Bagan’s forward Roy Krishna may soon see the end of his association with the iconic club. The Fiji striker’s contract with Mohun Bagan will come to an end on May 31, and reportedly, the player has no plans to renew it. Reports suggest that Mumbai City FC are trying to grab the opportunity to take Roy Krishna on board if his contract is not renewed with Mohun Bagan, where authorities are keen on keeping him for the next season.

However, if the player does stay at the club, his remuneration is likely to scale down, which is why he is hesitant to continue. Roy failed to match the expected performance despite receiving more than Rs 4.5 crore in the recently-concluded season. He has scored only 6 goals in 18 matches in the 2021-22 season and also suffered a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

One of his posts on Thursday fueled further speculation about his impending departure.

Never before has Krishna been seen thanking supporters this way at the end of the season. This pretty much indicates that he is seeking farewell from Mohun Bagan.

Advertisement

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, is already on the lookout for a worthy replacement. According to sources, Mohun Bagan coaches and officials are eyeing a 32-year-old Serbian striker, Aleksandar Prijovic. Prijovic plays as a striker for A-League club Western United, has played for the Serbia national team and also played for both Serbia and Switzerland at youth levels. It remains to be seen if Mohun Bagan can get hold of this ace player.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan has taken Sushiraj, Prabir Das, Ashutosh Mehta, Ashik Kurien and Ashish Rai and is retaining Hugo Bomas, Johnny Cauco, Manbir and Liston, as well as juniors, including Arsh Anwar, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Kian Nasiri and Fardin Mollah.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.