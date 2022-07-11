FINA Opens Investigation Into Drugged and Bruised Swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said Friday it will open an investigation after Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey claimed she was drugged without her knowledge at the end of the last World Championships.

The 22-year-old Canadian said on her Instagram account on Wednesday that she was drugged on the last night of the competition, which took place in Budapest at the end of June.

In a press release sent to AFP, FINA said it was “deeply concerned" about the “well-being" of the swimmer, adding that it was in contact with the Canadian Federation and the Hungarian organising committee.

“An independent agent has been appointed and is investigating. FINA will provide updated information in due course," said the federation which underlined that it had adopted measures in 2021 aimed at protecting swimmers.

Harvey claims to have woken up “completely lost" the day after the last evening of the Worlds with “a dozen bruises" on her body, alongside the manager and the doctor of the Canadian team.

She says she celebrated the end of the competition that night in a “reasonable" way and then cannot remember anything.

“There is a four to six hour window where I can’t recall a single thing," she wrote.

“I’ve heard bits and pieces by people and I’ve experienced judgement too."

The swimmer, who posted photos of her injuries, added that she felt “ashamed".

She also suffered a rib sprain and a mild concussion.

“I’m still scared to think about the unknowns of that night," she wrote.

“They told me it happens more often (than) we think and that I was lucky in a way."

At the Budapest Worlds, Harvey won a bronze medal with her teammates in the 4×200 metre relay.

