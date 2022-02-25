Final Run: 'I’m Going to AEW', Says Jeff Hardy 'Excited' on Joining Brother Matt

Since his release from WWE in December, Jeff Hardy has been heavily rumoured to be joining his brother Matt in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Jeff was released from the company at the end of 2021 and is currently under a non-compete clause until March 9. With that date just around the corner, the Charismatic Enigma announced he and his brother Matt would be bringing back the Hardy Boyz reunion. WWE’s legendary Tag Team pair recently announced their highly anticipated reunion on social media. The eight-time Tag Team champions, will hit the ring for the first time in three years with a Big Time Wrestling (BTW) event that starts from March 12.

The Hardy Boyz are currently promoting their final run tour which kicks off on Saturday, March 12 at a BTW event in Webster, Massachusetts. The Hardy Boys are booked to face the winners of The SAT vs The Briscoes on the weekend, followed by another mouth-watering BTW fight against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, on Sunday, March 13, in New York.

While the reunion of one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history has excited fans. The rumours of him signing a deal with a major promotion (read AEW) seems inevitable. During an interview with YouTube creator Jared Myers, backstage at his own concert, Jeff, a three-time world champion revealed that he is “going to AEW" and shared excitement about becoming All Elite.

“I’m going to AEW," Wrestling Inc quoted Jeff saying to Myers. “I’m so excited, until this morning I didn’t really know. I’m so nervous and excited," he added.

It is still unclear when Jeff will make his AEW debut. As mentioned earlier his non-compete clause remains effective until March 9 and a lot depends if Jeff achieves his goal of signing with AEW. In the meantime, pro wrestling fans are keen to see The Hardy Boyz back in the ring against the likes of FTR, the Young Bucks, the Lucha Bros among others. However, it’s just a matter of time until those dream matches become reality.

