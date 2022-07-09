Finland's Topi Parviainen sets new European U18 Javelin Throw Record

Finland’s Javelin prodigy Topi Parviainen smashed the European U18 record after successfully executing a gigantic throw of 84.52m on Wednesday in the European Athletics U18 Championships being held in Jerusalem.

The 15-year-old is the nephew of the 1999 Javelin world champion and Finnish record-holder Aki Parviainen. Before the championships, Topi was ranked fourth in the European U18 lists but the young athlete proved that his uncle’s elite competitive mettle is definitely in his genes.

For the first four rounds, Parviainen trailed Hungary’s Mate Horvath, who threw 73.72m in the first round. The Finn threw a personal best of 75.98m in the fifth round to grab the lead.

The European Athletics Twitter handle posted the video of the record-breaking throw from the Finish prodigy.

“Still not over this throw from Topi Parviainen. A European U18 best at 15 years old!" the caption read.

With all eyes on him in the last round, the 15-year-old seemed like an elite athlete who was being cheered on by the crowd and his opponents. After a sumptuous run-up, Topi launched his 700g javelin that arced over the night sky and landed at 84.52m, improving Niklas Kaul’s previous continental best of 83.94m from 2015 by 58cm.

“Early during the competition, I did feel I might not win because I did a really bad second throw, but when I was getting ready for my last throw, it felt great to have everyone cheering, including my opponents. There is a very good atmosphere among all of us," Parviainen said after his amazing feat.

Topi is the nephew of Finland’s track and field athlete Aki Parviainen who won gold in the 1999 World Championships and silver in the 2001 World Championships. Aki’s best throw of 93.09 meters, recorded in 1999, is still a Finnish record and ranks him fourth on the all-time list.

The humongous throw will have certainly made Topi’s uncle and his javelin-crazy nation proud. Topi clinched his first-ever gold medal on the international stage and will be hoping that this would be the beginning of an illustrious career for him.

