First Edition of Indian Rummy League Concludes on CardBaazi.com, Ran Singh From Haryana Takes the Crown

CardBaazi.com, India’s first-ever multi-card gaming application from the house of Baazi Games, concluded its very first edition of Indian Rummy League (IRL) featuring a massive price pool of INR 10 crore.

Ran Singh, the 39-year-old from Mahendra Gadh, Haryana, was declared the winner at the final table and the champion of the inaugural edition, which took place on the 15th of June in Goa. He took home prize money of INR 20 Lakhs from a final prize pool of INR 1 crore, followed by Pankaj Raghunath Khaire, a 31-year-old, from Surat who came in second and the third position was bagged by Rajesekhar Palantla, 40-year-old, from Bangalore, who took home the prize money of INR 10 Lakhs and INR 5 Lakhs respectively.

IRL was launched with the objective to attract players from various parts of India with a special focus on the tier-2 and tier-3 cities and unearth the latent potential of the traditional sport.

The tournament began on the 26th of March attracting over 26,000 entries and saw a total of over six lakh hands being played. Apart from the metropolitan cities, IRL saw entries from cities like Bundi, Bidar, Sikar, Nashik, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Raipur, Bhilwara, Panjim, Dehradun, Rajkot, and Aurangabad among others.

Throughout the league, the participants from across categories recorded key wins. There were as many as 150 players who won more than INR 10,000 in the series with zero entry fee qualifying from the satellite tournaments, while over 100 players won over INR 1 Lac signifying strong competition across game formats.

Expressing his excitement around the successful culmination of IRL, Mr Sunit Warriach, CEO of CardBaazi, said, “Since we diversified our model from a mono-game app to a multi-game app, there has been a constant effort put to provide every user with a robust experience. Indian Rummy League was a step towards strengthening that promise to our loyal userbase and reaching the masses.

Spurred by IRL, we have been growing at 20% QoQ, which is significant considering we revamped our new model of operation in November 2021. I would want to congratulate the winners for their continued perseverance throughout the duration of the league and we will continue to make IRL bigger and better to bring forth such talent to the Indian skilled card gaming community."

After the successful culmination of IRL, CardBaazi.com is further expanding its horizons with several new games going LIVE on the application this week such as T23 & Pool 51 among others.

