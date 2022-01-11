Floyd Mayweather Shows Off his USD 2 Million Rainbow Tourbillon Watch

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has shown off his shiny new £1.4 million watch in Dubai on his instagram. The timepiece is reported to be a one-of-a-kind diamond-encrusted Rainbow Tourbillon Audemars Piguet. The former world champion’s love of luxury products is well documented as he can frequently be seen on the platform posing in expensive clothes and jewellery.

Mayweather is presently enjoying the rewards of his labour while vacationing in the United Arab Emirates, taking advantage of the high-end designer boutiques and sports automobiles on offer. Often known as ‘Money Mayweather’, he has returned to boxing many times, battling MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017, kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and YouTube sensation Logan Paul in June last year in lucrative exhibition bouts.

In the instagram photo, Mayweather can be seen posing in an expensive-looking Louis Vuitton blazer,flaunting the jaw-dropping wristwatch. The 44-year-old wrote,"The swag is different because the bag is different. It’s just a 1 of 1 ALL FACTORY rainbow tourbillon A light $2,000,000."

Mayweather’s fans were quick to react to his ridiculous watch, with one saying, “You hurtin’ ’em, Champ." Another said, “Bruh clean." One more user said, “Something light for today."

He also made news this week when he revealed that he will participate in another exhibition match next month on a helipad atop Dubai’s landmark Burj Al Hotel. He had hinted that his appearance in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium against Logan Paul could have been his last but he revealed that he’s ready for another return to the ring at a spectacular venue - the helipad at the top of the hotel that has previously hosted a workout session for Anthony Joshua as well as a tennis match between Roger Federer and Andre Agassi.

Mayweather in an official announcement stated that he has not chosen an opponent yet but he urged people to watch him on February 20as he planned to give them “something to see."

