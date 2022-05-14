Flumserberg Ladies Open: Amandeep Drall Finishes 13th, Vani Kapoor 23rd in Switzerland

Amandeep Drall held steady and carded 1-under 71 to finish inside Top-15 as she totalled 2-under 213 at the 2022 Flumserberg Ladies Open.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Fellow Indian Vani Kapoor dropped a triple-bogey late in the day on the Par-5 16th. Despite that, she fought back for a birdie on 18th to card 73 and finished tied 23rd.

Amandeep dropped a shot on fifth, but picked birdies on Par-3s on seventh and 11th.

Vani, playing with Amandeep in the same group, birdied the opening hole and then parred the next 14. She had a disastrous triple bogey on the 16th which spoilt her run. She birdied 18th for some consolation.

Advertisement

Dutch amateur Lauren Holmey won the tournament after a final day round of 2-under 70. The 19-year-old won by a single shot in just her third LETAS event.

After 14 straight pars to begin her round, Holmey hung in at the top of the leader board, before back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th saw her through at the GAMS-Werdenberg Golf Club.

One shot behind the winner Holmey was Germany’s Patricia Isabel Schmidt, who rattled in eight birdies and an eagle on the way to a score of 66 (-6) on the final day.

Sweden’s Anna Magnusson finished third on -6 after a final day score of 70 (-2), albeit having reached -8 with a birdie on the 13th, only for two bogeys on her last five holes to see her drop back into the pack.

The next LETAS event is the PGA Championship Trelleborg which takes place on May 19-21 at Tegelberga Golf Club in Sweden.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.