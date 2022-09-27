Football Legend Kaka Makes Marathon Debut in Berlin

Brazilian football legend Kaka made his marathon debut in Berlin, competing in the Abbott World Marathon Major on Monday. Kaka completed the 42 km course in an impressive time of 3:38.06 and celebrated in his trademark style as he crossed the finish line.

Kaka announced his retirement from professional football in 2017, drawing curtains to an illustrious career. The World Cup winner has now decided to trade his football boots for running shoes as he completed his first ever marathon with relative ease. The 40-year-old has proved his endurance as a runner after completing the grueling race under 3:40.

Elated with his performance, Kaka pulled out his iconic celebration as he lifted his hands to the skies and thanked the almighty. Kaka also shared his delight on Twitter and said: “Amazing, Berlin! What a fantastic mood over the entire 42 Km. I’m honoured. Thank you to all the runners, fans, and my partners."

Prior to Kaka’s race, the Spanish sporting outlet Marca asked the former Real Madrid man if he would participate in more marathons in the future. Kaka didn’t seem too sure about it and said that he wanted to focus on the current race.

The legendary footballer had a glorious career playing for his national side and his clubs. Kaka represented Brazil in 92 games, scalping 29 goals and 22 assists, and also featured in three FIFA World Cups (2002, 2006, and 2010).

Kaka competed against 40,000 racers that included the likes of the legendary marathon athlete Eluid Kipchoge. The Kenyan star was at his scintillating best in Berlin and shattered his own world record by half a minute. Kipchoge who was in a class of his own finished the marathon with a new best time of 2:09:31.

He progressively pulled away from last year’s champion Guye Adola, but his compatriot Andamlak Belihu refused to go down even as they raced through the halfway point in under an hour. Belihu eventually retreated at the 27-kilometer mark as Kipchoge pressed for the record.

The Kenyan, who retained his Olympic crown in Tokyo last year, had fallen just over a minute short of his world record at the Tokyo Marathon in March, but he was not to be denied in Berlin.

