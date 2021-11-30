For The Love of White: Sania Mirza's Latest Instagram Picture is Winning the Internet

Away from the court, ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday charmed her fans by showcasing her love for white. Sania, who recently travelled to Karachi with her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, posted a series of pictures on Instagram in a white coloured ethnic outfit. The caption on the post read, “For the love of white." She also used a white-heart emoji in the post and urged her followers to tap the heart button on the photo and video sharing platform for “deets."

>Have a look at Saina’s recent posts:

The post was a huge hit among her followers as it collected over 13k likes and dozens of comments within an hour.

The comment section of the post was also lit as the Insta user searched their dictionary to find a suited complement for the six-time Grand Slam champion.

Earlier, Sania had nailed ‘The iPhone screen lock trend’ by sharing a reel of herself using the new screen lock filter.

“When you have a sick kid and functioning on 2 hours of sleep," she wrote in the caption box of the post.

“Going with the trend though," she added.

In the clip, the former doubles world number one could be seen sitting in a car and looking outside. After completing the challenge, Sania could be seen looking at the camera with an infectious smile on her face.

Meanwhile, Sania was last seen in action during last month’s Indian Wells tournament, where she participated in the women’s double with Chinese player Zheng Saisai.

Sania and Saisai bowed out from the tournament in the round of 32 after losing to Japanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 3-6, 13-15.

Prior to Indian Masters, Saina and Saisai were beaten in the round of 32 of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. The duo lost to the United States pair of Caroline Dolehide and CoCo Vandeweghe 1-6, 7-5, 6-10.

