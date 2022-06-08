Former Australian Cricketer Courtney Winfield-Hill To Debut For England’s Rugby Team

England Women Head Coach Craig Richards announced a 20-women squad for Sunday’s Rugby Test Match against Wales. Australia-born former cricketer Courtney Winfield-Hill has also received her maiden call to represent the side in an international match, after qualifying to play via the International Rugby League’s ‘residency’ eligibility rule. Courtney has lived in the UK since 2018 and is married to English cricketer Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Courtney married Lauren in 2018 and upon arriving in England, she decided to change her sport and opted for rugby. She has proved her mettle in this sport in a short span. Courtney first assisted the Rhinos to clinch a historic treble in 2019, and earlier this year, she also played in the Challenge Cup final at Elland Road.

Along with Courtney, Caroline Collie (Bedford Tigers), Olivia Wood (York), Zoe Harris (St Helens) and Bethan Oates (Huddersfield) are also expected to make their debuts.

After the squad was announced, Richards told BBC Sport that “it is brilliant to be able to introduce so many new and talented faces to the side before this weekend’s trip to Wales." She said that there is some real competition among the players now to get a place in the playing 15, mentioning that they will have to perform consistently to wear the England shirt.

England squad:

Dannielle Anderson, Keara Bennett, Fran Goldthorp, Georgia Roche, Vicky Whitfield (all St Helens), Courtney Winfield-Hill (all Leeds), Caroline Collie (Bedford Tigers), Leah Burke, Jodie Cunningham, Amy Hardcastle, Zoe Harris, Shona Hoyle, Emily Rudge, Paige Travis, Hollie Dodd, Grace Field, Tara Stanley, Bethan Oates (Huddersfield), Olivia Wood (all York), and Georgia Wilson (Wigan).

Wales squad:

Katie Carr*, Rosie Carr*, Ffion Jones, Sara Jones, Eleri Michael (all Bridgend Blue Bulls / Cardiff Demons), Bethan Dainton*(British Army), Lauren Aitken, Leanne Burnell, Seren Gough-Walters, Charlie Mundy, Rhi Parker*, Brittony Price*, Amberley Ruck (all Cardiff Blue Dragons / Cardiff Demons), Emily Hughes, Kathryn Salter (both London Broncos), Bryonie King, Molly Reardon (both Rhondda Outlaws / Cardiff Demons), Fern Davies* (Warrington Wolves), Carys Marsh (Wigan Warriors).

