Former F1 Driver Johnny Herbert Makes Bold Statement About Charles Leclerc Ahead of Azerbaijan GP

Charles Leclerc’s performance at the recent Monaco GP has been simply heartbreaking. The Monegasque was leading in the standings prior to the race in Monaco. Leclerc also started the race from pole position but he failed to make full use of it as he could not avoid dropping out of the lead and a subsequent falling off the podium.

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert recently talked about Leclerc’s poor show at the Monaco Grand Prix. Herbert thinks that Leclerc possesses the required patience and courage to overcome the Monaco disaster and refocus on the title hunt.

“I hope they travel to Azerbaijan in a positive mood," Herbert said as per Motorsport.com.

“Last year Charles was on pole position and we know that their car has become a serious blow compared to last season," the former British driver further added.

Herbert urged Leclerc to forget the disappointing result at Monaco. Herbert feels that in terms of tactical acumen Ferrari did falter at the Monaco GP. According to Herbert, the Ferrari driver is a powerful guy with a strong mind and that is exactly why he at times pulls off intelligent tricks.

“I think the Grand Prix in Azerbaijan is the ideal place for Ferrari to win again. It seemed to come his way in the last two races, but then he got hit with bad luck. I’m looking forward to seeing how strong they are going to come out, but I think they’ll get back on track," Herbert explained.

But the 57-year-old former Formula One driver feels that a bit of luck will surely help Leclerc to dominate the Formula One circuit.

Red Bull had a brilliant outing at the Monaco GP after their Mexican driver Sergio Perez clinched the top spot and Max Verstappen claimed the third position. Ferrari’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz finished the race as second-ranked.

In the overall standings, Verstappen is the leader with 125 points, four wins and five podium finishes. Ferrari’s Leclerc is currently second-placed with 116 points in his kitty. So far, the 24-year-old has secured two wins and four podium finishes.

Another Red Bull driver finds a spot in the top three as Mexican driver Sergio Perez is placed in the third spot with 110 points, with one win and four podium finishes.

